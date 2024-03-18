Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|18 March 2024 5:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-18 17:15:40.0  )
IPL 2024: MI name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff
Luke Wood (Photo/IANS)

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Wood – a left-arm pacer – has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to 2 ODIs, and has 8 T20I wickets against his name, the IPL statement read.

Wood will join MI for INR 50 lakh.

SportsMumbai Indians (MI)Jason BehrendorffIndian Premier League (IPL) 2024left-arm pacer
IANS

