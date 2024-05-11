IPL 2024: KKR vs MI; toss delayed due to rain

CHENNAI: The toss of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians has been delayed due to rain in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With 10 matches left in the tournament, contest is getting excited day-by-day.

Both teams coming after a win in their last matches, Wankhede’s crowd will witness a high-knock performance today.

In the last encounter between these two teams KKR won by 24 runs.

By beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, Mumbai is trying to get their good form.

Kolkata can once again make headlines if they can come out on top against Mumbai Indians and become the first team to qualify in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Sunil Narine has been outstanding with the bat for KKR this season and his opening partnership with Phil Salt can make a huge difference in terms of batting for KKR.

Five-time champion Mumbai Indians had a season to forget but on the contrary Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya coming back to form ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup will be a boost for the Indian team.