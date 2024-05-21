IPL 2024: KKR v SRH overall head-to-head, when and where to watch

AHMEDABAD: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 on Tuesday for a place in the final.

A win will guarantee a direct place in the final while a losing team will play in Qualifier 2 with the winner of the eliminator for a place in the final.

This is only the fourth meeting between the two teams in the IPL Playoffs with SRH winning two in the previous three encounters. However, in the overall head-to-head, KKR hold an advantage over SRH.

KKR v SRH head-to-head 26-

Kolkata Knight Riders: 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

Tied: 1

KKR v SRH match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

KKR v SRH match venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

KKR v SRH Live broadcast on television in India: The KKR v SRH match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of KKR v SRH is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh