IPL 2024: KKR sets a target of 158 runs against MI

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders sets a target of 158 runs against Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The opening pair of KKR didn't fire up as the home fans would have wanted to, as both of them got out in single digits, with Sunil Narine getting out for a duck and Phil Salt for six runs.

Then Venkatesh Iyer scored a quickfire 41 runs off 21 balls (4x6, 6x2).



