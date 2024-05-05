IPL 2024: KKR defeats LSG by 98 runs

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders managed to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Sunday.

After posting a mammoth target of 236 runs, the bowlers of KKR dominated the field by getting LSG all out with 23 balls to spare.

Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana managed to pick up three wickets each, followed by Andre Russell, who picked up two wickets.

Today's victory boosts the chances of KKR going into the play-offs and going to the top of the table.