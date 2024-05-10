IPL 2024: GT defeats CSK by 35 runs

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs in match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.

The opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill destroyed the CSK bowling unit with a 210-run stand for the opening partnership. And in the end they managed to set a target of 232 runs.

But Chennai Super Kings batting unit couldn't complete the chase as they fell short of -- runs.

Daryl Mitchell (63 runs) and Moeen Ali (56 runs) were the top scorers for CSK.

Mohit Sharma was the star bowler for GT scalping three wickets.