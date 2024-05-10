Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: Gill, Sudharsan score twin tons for GT, CSK needs 232 runs to win

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill scored 104 runs which is the 100th IPL century.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 May 2024 3:50 PM GMT
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan during the match (PTI)

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans sets a target of 232 runs against Chennai Super Kings in match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.

The opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill destroyed the CSK bowling unit with a 210-run stand for the opening partnership.

IPL 2024GT vs CSKCSK vs GTShubman Gill
Online Desk

