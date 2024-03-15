IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir joins Kolkata Knight Riders' training camp ahead of upcoming season

KOLKATA: Former India cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir joined the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion's training camp ahead of the upcoming season.

The official social media handle of KKR shared a small clip of Gambhir joining the training and also clicked photos with the two IPL trophies, which the Kolkata-based franchise won in 2012 and 2014.

Earlier on Sunday, KKR named Phil Salt as Jason's replacement for the upcoming season of the IPL 2024.

With star overseas players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Mitchell Starc available along with a strong Indian core in Nitish Rana, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Charkavarthy, KKR will be aiming to do well in IPL 2024.

Last season, they finished seventh with six wins and eight losses. 12 points were not enough to earn them a spot in playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.