IPL 2024 Final: League’s best players prepare for ultimate showdown in the final

CHENNAI: After 73 matches, the curtains slowly fall on the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), leaving us finally with two teams. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), having won the top prize twice, would be eyeing a third title. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who won the title in 2016 and fell short in the final in 2018, will be looking to double their trophy count. The 2024 edition has witnessed some amazing performances, most of which have come from the players of these two teams who will take the field for the final time this season on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders have delivered some outstanding performances this edition, and we take a look at their top bowlers and batters:

Strongest Bowler:

Varun Chakravarthy



Varun Chakravarthy has emerged as a standout performer, claiming 20 wickets with his deceptive spin and skillful variations. His stellar contributions have been instrumental in his team's success, showcasing his prowess as a formidable force in the tournament.

Strongest Batters:

Sunil Narine





Sunil Narine has been wreaking havoc at the top of the batting order, accumulating 482 runs from 14 innings. Narine's batting strategy often revolves around aggressive hitting right from the start of the innings. He has made headlines this season for his ability to score quick runs and provide strong starts to KKR's innings. Narine is also known for his mystery spin and ability to choke the opposition's run flow; he has been a crucial bowler for KKR, securing 16 wickets so far. His variations and wicket-taking ability make him a top player for KKR.



Philip Salt





Although his season has been cut short owing to his return to England as it prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Philip Salt has left a mark in this edition of the IPL. The right-hander has scored 435 runs in 12 innings. Salt, known for his dynamic batting style, favors playing aggressive shots, particularly powerful drives and lofted hits over the infield.



Pat Cummins has successfully led SRH to the final in his inaugural season as captain, and it would be unjustified if we don’t compliment his players who were at the forefront of the franchise’s success this year. SRH holds the record for the highest runs scored this season, not once but twice. The all-time highest score of 287 came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 15th, and their second highest was against Mumbai in March with a score of 277.

Strongest Bowlers:

T Natarajan





T Natarajan, the left-arm seamer, has been a vital component of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling unit. His ability to bowl accurate yorkers and deliver crucial breakthroughs has made him a key player for the team, securing a total of 19 wickets in 13 innings.



Pat Cummins





Pat Cummins follows him with 17 wickets in 15 innings so far. He combines raw pace with pinpoint accuracy, making him a threat to opposition batsmen and a crucial asset for the team's bowling lineup.



Strongest Batsmen:

Travis Head





Though he has been surprisingly silent in recent matches, Travis Head has made a name for himself with his versatile batting style, scoring 567 runs in 14 innings.



Abhishek Sharma





Abhishek Sharma has scored 482 runs in 15 innings. He demonstrates a preference for playing elegant shots and has a knack for going against spinners.

