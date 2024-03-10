IPL 2024: Excited to work under Gambhir- Pandit combination, saysVenkatesh Iyer

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer said he is excited to work under the combination of coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Gautam Gambhir in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp.

“Gautam sir coming back is going to be a huge plus for KKR. I’m really looking forward to working with him. Whatever conversations I’ve had with him in the past, he has always talked about creating an impact for the team’s goals rather than personal milestones.”

“He is an amazing leader and I’m also excited to see the combination of him and Chandu sir (Chandrakant Pandit). Both are amazing tacticians and have the experience of winning trophies,” Venkatesh told kkr.in on Sunday.

After a lukewarm IPL 2022 season, Venkatesh had an impressive IPL 2023 as a specialist batter, amassing 404 runs as a number three and four batters at a strike rate of 145.85, with the highlight being a 49-ball century against Mumbai Indians.

“It’s always exciting to be a part of KKR and I feel honoured and privileged to play for this amazing franchise. The ultimate goal is to win the trophy. We know we have it in us to win it so we’re looking forward to going out there and putting our best foot forward. I’m looking forward to contributing with both bat and ball, so let’s hope for the best,” added Venkatesh, who played two ODIs and nine T20Is for India.

In the recent Ranji Trophy season, Venkatesh had a good time with the bat for Madhya Pradesh, amassing 547 runs in eight matches, at an average of 45.58, including a century and four fifties.

“It was amazing to represent Madhya Pradesh in the domestic season under Chandu sir (Chandrakant Pandit). This was my first full season after almost four years. We did well as a team and there are a lot of positives for me to pick up. Coming in the camp on the back of a Ranji Trophy has given me a sense of conﬁdence in my skills both with bat and ball,” he said.

In the Ranji Trophy matches, Venkatesh Iyer, associated with KKR since IPL 2021, also picked eight scalps with his medium-pace bowling, something which he didn’t do in IPL 2023 due to coming back in the game post an ankle injury which sidelined him for some time.

“The domestic tournaments help build conﬁdence of executing your best balls under pressure situations. I have got a lot of conﬁdence in my skills and once you're conﬁdent about your skills, then the execution part becomes easy.”

“Whenever the captain would want me to bowl an over or two, I’ll always be there. Shreyas has always had that conﬁdence in me and he trusts that I can get the job done for the team in pressure situations,” he concluded.

KKR, the two-time IPL winners, will commence its main pre-season camp in Kolkata ahead of the 2024 edition on March 15. Their IPL 2024 campaign starts against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground Eden Gardens on March 23.