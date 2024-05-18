Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: CSK wins the toss, decides to bowl against RCB

In the head-to-head battle between these two teams CSK leads by 21-10 against RCB.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 May 2024 1:34 PM GMT
CSK vs RCB during the toss (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss, decided to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The southern derby tonight will be the decider as to which of these two teams will go into that final qualification spot. RCB have won five games in a row coming into this game but will miss their star overseas player Will Jacks as he left to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

RCB still needs to defeat CSK by a margin of 18 runs if they bat first or 11 balls if they chase in order to jump them in net run rate.

IPL2024RCB vs CSKMS DhoniIPL Playoffs
Online Desk

