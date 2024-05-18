IPL 2024: CSK wins the toss, decides to bowl against RCB

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss, decided to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The southern derby tonight will be the decider as to which of these two teams will go into that final qualification spot. RCB have won five games in a row coming into this game but will miss their star overseas player Will Jacks as he left to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

RCB still needs to defeat CSK by a margin of 18 runs if they bat first or 11 balls if they chase in order to jump them in net run rate.