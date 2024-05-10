IPL 2024: CSK wins the toss, decides to bowl against GT

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings won the toss, decided to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

With only 11 matches left in the league stage, this is a crucial game for both teams, as Gujarat Titans will be eliminated from the top four race if they get a defeat in tonight's game.

Meanwhile, for Chennai Super Kings with only three games left, they need a win to move to the third spot, which will boost their qualification chances. But it won't be easy for CSK, as its prime bowlers are missing out due to various reasons.