IOC releases detailed rules for candidate presentation, voting for Presential election

LAUSANNE: With the election for the next President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) set for March 2025, the Ethics Commission has published guidelines and regulations for the candidates' presentation to IOC Members on January 30, 2025, and the voting regulations for the 144th IOC Session in Greece.

The IOC Executive Board approved the two documents during its meeting on Tuesday.

The regulations concerning the candidates' presentations outline how they will take place, the rules surrounding them, and the media interactions afterwards. The IOC informed in a release on Tuesday that the presentations will take place in camera and follow the order of the drawing of lots announced on November 26.

The vote itself will take place at the 144th IOC Session in Greece between March 18 and 21, 2025. The vote will also be conducted in camera, and rounds of voting will continue until a candidate obtains the absolute majority of the votes. The candidate obtaining the fewest votes in each round will be eliminated and will not take part in the following round.

The announcement of the new IOC President's name will be broadcast live after the Session room reopens after the final round of voting. The newly elected president's term will start on June 24, 2025, with current IOC President Thomas Bach continuing until then.

Seven candidates will compete in the election for the presidency of the IOC. The candidates will present their programmes, in camera, to the full IOC membership on the occasion of a meeting to be held in Lausanne (Switzerland) on January 30, 2025.

The candidates, in order of the draw, are -- HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Kirsty Coventry, Lord Sebastian Coe and Morinari Watanabe.