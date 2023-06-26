IOC Mumbai beats Freyer Intl in final, bags YSCA Trophy

CHENNAI: Ricky Bhui (104 off 72 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) and Ayush Jethwa (5/31) delivered title-winning performances as IOC Mumbai clinched the 53rd Indian Bank All-India YSCA Trophy with a comfortable 41-run victory over Freyer International in the final here on Sunday.

Winner IOC Mumbai received a cash award of Rs 25,000 while runner-up Freyer International bagged the MG Bava Narayan Trophy and was richer by Rs 15,000.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: IOC Mumbai 199 in 30 overs (Ricky Bhui 104, Shri Karan 5/30, Swaminathan 3/40) bt Freyer International 158 in 29.2 overs (U Vishal 44, Karthik 33, Ayush Jethwa 5/31). INDIVIDUAL AWARDS: Player of the tournament – Akshet Raghuvanshi of IOC Mumbai; Best batter – Ricky Bhui of IOC Mumbai; Best bowler – Ajith Kumar of Freyer International; Player of the final – Ayush Jethwa of IOC Mumbai