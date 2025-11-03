IOA announces cash awards for Youth Asian Games medallists

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Indian contingent for their exceptional performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games held in Bahrain, where the nation’s young athletes secured a commendable total of 48 medals across various sporting disciplines.

India delivered its best-ever performance at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, winning 13 gold, 18 silver, and 17 bronze, surpassing previous tallies from 2009 and 2013.

In acknowledgment of these commendable accomplishments, the IOA has decided to felicitate all medal winners, coaches, and athletes who secured fourth positions at a special ceremony to be held shortly.

The IOA has announced cash rewards for athletes and coaches. Gold medallists will receive Rs 5,00,000 each, while silver and bronze medallists will be awarded Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000, respectively. Fourth-place finishers will get Rs 50,000 each, and coaches of medal-winning athletes will be honoured with Rs 1,00,000 each. In addition, both the boys’ and girls’ kabaddi teams will receive Rs 10,00,000 each in recognition of their outstanding performances.

This remarkable achievement reflects the growing strength and depth of India’s youth sporting ecosystem and stands as a testament to the athletes’ dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence. The IOA recognises that such performances are the result of sustained effort, rigorous training, and the invaluable guidance provided by their coaches and support staff.

P.T Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, said, “The Indian Olympic Association takes immense pride in the exemplary performance of our young athletes at the 3rd Asian Youth Games. Their achievements reflect the future of Indian sport and the potential that lies within our youth. The IOA remains fully committed to providing every possible support to nurture and develop this emerging talent.”

The IOA also said it acknowledges the dedicated efforts of the coaches, National Sports Federations, and support teams who have played a pivotal role in this success.