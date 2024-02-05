IOA actively pursues 2036 Olympics discussion with IOC

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday said that it is in active dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the country’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s desire to host the 2036 Games during the IOC Session in Mumbai on October 14 last year. But, this is the first time the IOA officially said that it has started a formal dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the IOC.

Though the funding for hosting the Games and building infrastructure will come from the government, it’s the IOA (as the concerned National Olympic Committee) which has to officially express the country’s interest to host the Olympics and enter into a dialogue with the IOC.

“The IOA is in active dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the IOC regarding hosting the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in India as per the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister,” IOA president PT Usha said in a statement, which was, though, issued on another matter.

Usha was making the statement on the matter of the controversy surrounding the appointment of the IOA Chief Executive Officer.

This was the first time that Usha officially commented on the IOA engaging with the Future Host Commission of the IOC after the Prime Minister’s announcement in October last year on India’s desire to host the 2036 Olympics.