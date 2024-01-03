Interesting statistic reveals David Warner's consistency as Test match opener

SYDNEY: As Australian opener David Warner awaits his first shot with the bat during his Test farewell, a statistic has emerged that proves why he is possibly the greatest opener of his generation. Warner's Test swansong currently is in progress at his home ground Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), for the third Test against Pakistan.

In 111 Tests, Warner has scored 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries in 203 innings. His best score is 335*. He is the fifth-highest Test scorer for Australia. An interesting statistic gives us an insight into Warner's consistency, which at this point not only outweighs that of a lot of world-class players but also many cricket teams as well. Warner has slammed 26 Test centuries in 203 innings, which means 7.7 innings per century.

Since his Test debut in December 2011 against New Zealand, Warner's innings per century rate has been more consistent and better than openers of any other Test-playing nation of the world. Since his Test debut, India has registered 42 Test tons by openers, a century every 9.6 Test inning. After that come Pakistan and South Africa, whose openers have slammed 31 Test tons since Warner's debut each as a team, with innings per century rate of 11.4 and 11.7 respectively. Other Australian openers have registered 19 centuries since Warner's Test debut, with an innings per century rate of 14.1.

SL has registered the same number, with their openers having smashed 29 centuries since Warner's arrival in the longer format of the game. Teams like England (33 centuries by openers, 17.2 innings per century), New Zealand (22 centuries by openers, 16.4 innings per century), West Indies (18 centuries by openers, 20.2 innings per century) and Bangladesh (12 centuries by openers, 22.2 innings per century) are also behind Warner since his Test debut. Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss and are 199/6 after Tea.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza.