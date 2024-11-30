Inter-school Thiruvallur DCA knockout tournament

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur DCA will conduct its CSK-Thiruvallur DCA Under-15 inter-school (League cum Knockout) tournament 2024-25 for the schools which are located within the boundaries of Thiruvallur District.

Application forms can be collected from 1.12.2024 Sunday, 6 pm onwards at Thiruvallur District Cricket Association office c/o. Dr. Rabindran Health Care Center Private Limited, No.212, MTH Road, Ambattur, Chennai 600 053.

The last date for submission of the filled applications is on or before December 14. The cutoff date is 1.9.2009 for players participating must be born on or after the aforementioned date. For further details contact: K Sudhakaran: 98404-82220; AV Loganathan: 94443-29232