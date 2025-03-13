Injured head coach Dravid attends Rajasthan Royals’ pre-season camp on crutches

JAIPUR: Despite sustaining a leg injury while playing in a local league match, Indian stalwart and new Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid attended the team's IPL pre-season training session, displaying his full commitment.

In a video shared by the franchise in their official social media handle, Dravid was seen making his first appearance at the Royals' camp, arriving in a golf cart before switching to crutches for mobility.

Although his left leg was secured in a medical walking boot, Dravid remained actively involved in the session despite his injury.

He shook hands with players, before engaging in discussions with young talents like Riyan Parag, and shared a moment with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the young India opener was seen demonstrating shadow shots while seeking the legendary batter's advice.

Seated with crutches in hand, Dravid closely observed the entire session on Wednesday.

The Royals earlier confirmed that Dravid suffered the injury while playing.

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur," posted Rajasthan Royals in 'X' with a photo of a relaxed Dravid flashing a thumbs-up.

Last week, Dravid had injured his left calf muscle while batting for Vijaya Cricket Club against Jayanagar Cricketers in the Karnataka State Cricket Association Group I, Division 2 semifinal for the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield.

The 52-year-old, playing alongside his 16-year-old son Anvay, appeared in discomfort just two deliveries into his innings after reportedly pulling a calf muscle.

Despite the pain, he battled on, scoring 43 off 66 balls in a crucial fourth-wicket stand with Anvay. However, Vijaya CC ultimately lost the match.

Dravid earlier last month marked his first club appearance in 13 years in a league match.

There, he partnered with Anvay, who impressed with a 60-ball 58, while Dravid chipped in with 10 runs.

Dravid took over as Rajasthan Royals' head coach after his successful stint as India’s head coach from 2022 to 2024, which culminated in their T20 World Cup triumph.

He will work closely with captain Sanju Samson and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara as the Royals.