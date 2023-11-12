Injured Bellingham likely to miss Euro qualifiers

LONDON: Jude Bellingham is likely to withdraw from the England squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia due to a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old was pulled out of Real Madrid’s squad to play Valencia early on Saturday, with the club reporting he was suffering from “instability” in his left shoulder.

Bellingham suffered the injury a week ago in the opening minutes of his side’s 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano, and although he was able to play 90 minutes with strapping to support his shoulder, he was only an unused substitute in Madrid’s 3-0 win at home to Sporting Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday night, reports the media.

The midfielder, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions in his first season for Real Madrid, was expected to return to action against Valencia, but now joins Arda Guler, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, and Aurelien Tchouameni on the injury list.

England coach Gareth Southgate is unlikely to risk Bellingham, with the Three Lions having already ensured their place at next summer’s Euro 2024.