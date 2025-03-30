Influencers, gamers unite in one-of-a-kind gaming tournament that aims to replicate IPL's style in Chennai

CHENNAI: Influencer marketing has emerged as one of the most engaging strategies for brands and businesses to drive public interaction through social media, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) is no exception. A recent report highlighted that a staggering 3.2 billion engagements were generated via social media during the 2024 IPL season from 315,000 influencer posts.

These influencers are ordinary individuals who leverage their creativity, capitalise on their following, and stay ahead of trends to craft compelling content—whether posts, videos, or short-form media—that captivates audiences and achieves targeted objectives.

Fast forward to 2024, and a leading esports tournament organiser, Skyesports, has integrated these influencers into its ecosystem, creating a new esports league that mirrors the IPL’s structure—state-based teams, each led by an influencer captain, competing for a prestigious trophy. Thus, ‘THE FINALS League 2.0’ was born. Now in its second season, the competition features some of India’s most prominent influencers, who participate in an auction-style draft. Here, gamers from diverse backgrounds register, with their rankings, scores, strengths, and weaknesses displayed on a giant screen—akin to an IPL player auction. Influencers then bid on players to assemble their teams, each comprising five gamers who compete in THE FINALS, a highly dynamic open-world battle royale game. The influencers themselves serve as captains. THE FINALS introduces a fresh genre to the gaming ecosystem, allowing players to fully explore and interact with the map. Each match follows a 3v3 format, with three players per team selected by the influencer captain. This season, teams are competing remotely from their homes, connecting via common online channels.

“I appreciate the concept of pride in India. Pride without excessive patriotism is actually beautiful. Growing up, I saw pride depicted differently in films, often linked to conflict. But when the IPL emerged, I realised that pride could be something positive,” said Jasper Shabin, Project Manager at Skyesports, speaking to DT Next.

“The IPL’s success is immense, and the market is vast. That’s why we envisioned an IPL-style esports league. Our primary goal is to tap into the regional market, bringing teams from different states into the fold.”

The inaugural season of THE FINALS League featured ten teams, with the Bengaluru Starbusters clinching the title. The team was led by RedParasite, an influencer boasting over 190,000 subscribers. According to him, the league has given influencers a new purpose—beyond merely creating content, they now develop leadership skills, make crucial tactical decisions, and foster team spirit.

“Absolutely. I never thought I had leadership qualities until I joined the league. Now, I keep my players motivated, push them when needed, and ensure we function as a cohesive unit. That has been my biggest takeaway,” said RedParasite.

For RedParasite, this league is also an opportunity to give back to the loyal Bengaluru community. He draws inspiration from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who, despite 17 IPL seasons, continue their pursuit of the coveted title while their passionate supporters consistently fill the stadiums. He also referenced the RCB women’s team, which recently won the second edition of the Women’s IPL (W-IPL). As their cricket teams give it their all on the field for the state, he hopes to do the same in the digital and esports arena.

“Our men’s team hasn’t won the IPL yet, but I have lifted a trophy. Now, I can proudly say, ‘Ee sala cup namdu’ (‘This time, the cup is ours’) and bring joy to our supporters,” he said.

The group stage for the second season has now concluded, with the Bengaluru Starbusters once again leading the standings. Close behind them are the Mumbai Moonlanders, captained by influencer Mithul Nayak, better known as Binks, who commands a YouTube audience of over 330,000 subscribers.

According to the organisers, Binks has been instrumental in driving engagement for the Mumbai team, accounting for more than half of their total digital interactions. His involvement has significantly boosted the league’s reach in the Mumbai market. Last season, he captained the Kolkata team but switched teams this year.

The inaugural season also featured the Chennai Comets, led by renowned gamer and YouTuber Vaadhiyaar. However, the team did not return for the second season due to limited slots and a strategic shift in the types of creators the organisers wished to collaborate with.

“I’ve received countless messages asking why Chennai isn’t part of the league this year. I can assure fans that Chennai will return next season, and we’re in discussions with a creator who, in the esports world, is the equivalent of MS Dhoni for CSK,” Jasper revealed.

Jasper also acknowledged the rising costs associated with influencer partnerships. He emphasised that for any brand to achieve its objectives, substantial investment in marketing is essential. Replicating a league on the scale of the IPL—regardless of the industry—is an ambitious endeavour.

“We have an in-house team of digital creators, a dedicated broadcasting unit, and a project team that handles analytics and tournament logistics. The operational costs are undoubtedly high, but we have successfully met our objectives,” Jasper concluded, offering insight into how Skyesports is sustaining the league’s momentum.

Skyesports aims to expand its reach by involving North Eastern communities in esports. “There are a lot of players from that region—17% of the total gaming community comes from the North East,” said Jasper.

The organisers plan to integrate North Eastern teams into THE FINALS League 2.0 next year and also host a LAN (Local Area Network) event, bringing gamers and their audience together for a live, in-person tournament experience.

THE FINALS League 2.0

Social Media Following Has Nothing to Do with Regional Penetration’

Influencers vary across sectors, with many specialising in specific types of content. When discussing whether Skyesports selects influencers based solely on their social reach or also considers their gaming expertise, the organisers emphasised that an influencer’s follower count does not necessarily correlate with their regional engagement. Instead, an established influencer from a particular state brings more value through local community support.

“This is an unpopular opinion, but I believe that social media following has nothing to do with regional penetration. People like RedParasite and Vaadhiyaar—while they may not have the highest follower counts—generate significant engagement from their communities,” said Jasper.

“Irrespective of their following, it is the creator and the regional support they command that make the biggest difference.”

Tamil Nadu government announces new eSports championship

In a major step for Indian esports, the Tamil Nadu Government has announced the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CeGC), the first global esports tournament launched by an Indian state. The tournament is scheduled to take place in the city later this year, CeGC will feature multiple esports titles and top teams from around the world. This initiative is one of the biggest investments by an Indian state in esports, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s dedication to developing the industry and bringing it to international standards.

The Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department of Tamil Nadu, which has been allocated Rs 562 crore in the state’s 2025-2026 budget, is leading this initiative. Part of this budget will be used to organise CeGC, making Chennai a key hub for esports, much like it has been for other global sporting events.

While the full list of games and tournament details are yet to be announced, the CeGC builds on Tamil Nadu’s growing efforts to support esports. This includes the successful CM’s Trophy 2024, where Skyesports hosted competitions across multiple games, drawing over 5,000 players from across the state.

The announcement of CeGC signals a growing acceptance of esports as a legitimate sport in India. It also follows a national trend, as earlier this year, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports included esports in its cash incentive program—a move widely praised by the industry.