India's men and women 4X400 are going to Paris 2024

CHENNAI: After suffering a heartbreak on the opening day of the World Athletics Relays, India’s men's and women's 4x400 relay teams punched their tickets to Paris 2024 earlier today.

The men’s team, comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob, clocked 3:03.23, finishing second, which was enough to secure a Paris Quota. It also marked the Indian men’s season-best time. The United States took first place, clocking 2:59.95.

Rajesh Ramesh, who withdrew due to cramps in yesterday's race, did not compete on the second day of the contest.

The women’s quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Subha Venkatesan, and Jyothika Dandi also finished second, with a time of 3:29.35 in their heat, trailing behind Jamaica. A special mention goes to Jyothika Dandi from Andhra Pradesh, who returned from injury and clocked 51.36s in the second leg, marking one of her fastest sprints ever.