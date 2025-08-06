India's Harish, Tayin enter third round in Asian Surfing Championships

CHENNAI: India’s Harish Prakash and Tayin Arun produced fine efforts to enter the third round of the Under-18 boys' category in the Asian Surfing Championships here on Wednesday.

On the third day of the tournament, Arun registered the best score among the Indian competitors — 9.23 — while moving to the third round behind behind Tinn Johnson of Thailand, who logged 9.60 points.

The 11-year-old Prakash too was impressive while accumulating 7.97 points for a third round berth behind Malaysia's Lucas Santiago (10.57 points).

The third Indian surfer in the fray, Prahlad Sriram finished third in Heat 6 with a score of 4.94 and he will now compete in the Repechage round two.

However, China’s Shidong Wu (17.34 points) and Korea’s Kanoa Heejae (13.10 points) were the top performers of the first round.

Competitions in the senior men’s and women’s sections will resume on Thursday.