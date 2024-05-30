India's five best performers in T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Ahead of the fixture, let's take a look at the top performers in the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli In 25 innings, the star India batter, Virat Kohli has scored 1141 runs at an average of 81.50, striking at 131.30. He has slammed a massive 14 half-centuries in the T20 World Cup, which boils down to a 50+ score once in over two games.

Rohit Sharma In 36 innings, the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma has scored 963 runs at an average of 34.39, striking at 127.88. He has slammed a massive 9 half-centuries in the T20 World Cup.

Ravichandran Ashwin India's right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has 32 wickets in 24 games of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He has been a part of four T20 World Cup campaigns. His economy rate of 6.49 and an outstanding average of 17.25 highlight his effectiveness in the shortest format.

Yuvraj Singh In 28 innings, the former India all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh has scored 593 runs at an average of 23.72, striking at 128.91. He has slammed 4 fifties in the T20 World Cup.