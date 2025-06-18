India's batting reboot set to face litmus test against inexperienced home attack

HEADINGLEY: The stage is set for one of the most eagerly anticipated contests in modern Test cricket as India take on England in the first Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds, from June 20. Despite the name change from the Pataudi Trophy, the rivalry remains as intense as ever, steeped in history, fuelled by recent drama, and shaped by evolving identities.

India arrived in England with a point to prove. Despite being the most dominant side in white-ball cricket in recent times, their Test fortunes have dipped significantly. The 3-0 whitewash at home against New Zealand in early 2024, followed by a 3-1 series defeat in Australia, has pushed them down the rankings.

This series offers them a chance to reset, but they will do so with a team in transition, most notably, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent from the squad, as well as the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin, India will field a younger, less experienced side, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja offering the spine of continuity and resilience.

To fill the No 4 position, Karun Nair is most likely to take over. During a press conference to announce the Test squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar cited Nair's strong domestic performances and familiarity with English conditions as key reasons for his selection. Nair played 10 County Championship matches across two seasons (2023-2024) for Northamptonshire, scoring 736 runs at 56.61.

England, on the other hand, has built a formidable reputation under the Bazball philosophy since June 2022, winning eight out of their last 12 Test series. They are the undisputed pioneers of aggressive Test cricket in the modern era, having redefined tempo and intent.

However, while their batting continues to flourish, there are significant concerns about their bowling unit, especially following the retirement of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. With injury setbacks to Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Olly Stone, the hosts are forced to rely on a relatively inexperienced pace attack featuring Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes to lead the line.

While Woakes brings experience and excellent home conditions numbers, Carse has made a strong impression since debuting against Pakistan, with 27 wickets at under 20 in five Tests.

The contest at Leeds could well be defined by how India’s batting line-up copes with England’s restructured attack. KL Rahul, who notched a memorable century at Lord’s in 2021 and has been in commanding form against England Lions in the lead-up, will be pivotal.

Likely to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul brings both experience and adaptability. Rahul’s head-to-head with Woakes is an interesting subplot — he’s only fallen once to the seamer in four innings but has scored just 34 runs in that span, suggesting a tense duel in the early overs.

This middle-order, missing the gravitas of Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, will face a stern challenge from England’s bowlers. Though lacking in star power, the English attack will test the visitors with relentless lines, backed by the in-your-face philosophy that has become Bazball’s trademark.

Suryakumar flies to England for treatment

New Delhi: India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has flown to England to consult a specialist for treating a sports hernia related injury, and, if necessary, he could undergo surgery.

Surya, 33, had a terrific IPL for Mumbai Indians scoring over 700 runs, and also played the Mumbai Premier League T20 soon after.

It is not known if the pain aggravated during the Mumbai T20 league as Surya had a gruelling three months of travelling and playing at a stretch.

“Surya is suffering from Sports hernia on right side lower abdomen. He has gone to the UK for consultation. If required, he will be going under the knife,” a source close to the cricketer told media on conditions of anonymity.

Surya, who has played a lot of matches in his career through pain, wanted to fulfil his IPL and Mumbai T20 commitments.