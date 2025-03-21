Indians sweep SRFI Indian Tour 2025

CHENNAI: The SRFI Indian Tour 2025 concluded in spectacular fashion as Indian players dominated both the men’s and women’s categories of the PSA Challenger 15 event held here.

Veer Chotrani, one of India’s most promising squash stars, clinched his 6th PSA title and second Challenger 15 crown of the season, defeating France’s Melvil Scianimanico 3-1

In the women’s category, Anahat Singh added another feather to her already illustrious cap by capturing her 100th career title and 10th PSA title. The 17-year-old prodigy overcame compatriot Akanksha Salunkhe in an all-Indian final, further underlining her dominance and consistency on the professional tour. Anahat remains one of the brightest and most exciting young talents in both Indian and world squash.

RESULTS: Men’s Final: [1] Veer Chotrani (IND) bt [6] Melvil Scianimanico (FRA)

3-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 (41m) 3-1

Women’s Final

[3] Anahat Singh (IND) bt [1] Akanksha Salunkhe (IND)

11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5 (33m) 3-1