Indian Women ju-jitsu players make first round exits at Asian Games

HANGZHOU: The Indian women had a disappointing day at office in ju-jitsu as all three players made first round exits at the Asian Games here on Friday.

In women's 52kg, India's Rohini Kalam lost 0-50 by submission to UAE's Asma Alhosani, while Anupama Swain was defeated by China's Jie Miao 0-12.

In the 57kg category, both Angitha Shyju and Nikita Choudhary lost 0-50 by submission to South Korea's Gaeun Geum and Udval Tsogkhuu of Mongolia respectively in their round of 32 matches.

India's Maheshwar Uma Reddy and Amarjeet Singh will compete in men's 85kg category on Saturday, while Kiran Kumari will be in action in women's 63kg. India is making its debut in the sport at the ongoing Asian Games.

