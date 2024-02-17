Indian women assured of historic medal in Asian badminton

SHAH ALAM: Indian women shuttlers assured themselves of a historic first-ever Badminton Asia Team Championships medal by cruising to a 3-0 win over Hong Kong but their male counterparts failed to replicate the feat, going down narrowly 2-3 to Japan in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

After stunning top seeds China to top the group stage, the India women blanked Hong Kong riding on wins from double Olympic-medallist PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha and the doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto.

The Indian women shuttlers will now face top seed Japan, which beat China 3-2 in another quarterfinal.

The Indian men produced a gallant effort but a nervous Kidambi Srikanth imploded in the end, blowing away a 19-12 lead in the third game of the deciding fifth match as they fell short against a second-string Japan in a tightly-contested quarterfinal.

India had won two bronze medals in men’s team event in the 2016 and 2020 editions.

Returning from a long injury layoff, Sindhu registered a hard-fought 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 win over a lower-ranked Lo Sin Yan Happy. The women’s doubles combination of Tanisha and Ponnappa then doubled the lead by getting the better of world no. 18 combination of Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam 21-10, 21-14 in 35 minutes. Ashmita wrapped up the tie with a comfortable 21-12, 21-13 triumph over Yeung Sum Yee, assuring the team of at least a bronze.

For the Indian men, it turned out to be a pulsating contest even though Japan, the 2016 finalist, was without its top players -- world no. 6 Kodai Naroka and 2021 world champion doubles pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Known for his never-say-die attitude, HS Prannoy produced yet another spirited fight back as he recovered from 9-19 down in the second game after losing the opener. He even held game points twice but it was not to be as Kento Nishimoto managed to upstage the Indian. After a 64-minute battle, it was world no. 12 Nishimoto, who walked away with a 21-16, 26-24 win to give Japan a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

World no. 1 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then dished out a splendid show to outwit world no. 30 Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura 21-15, 21-17 in 40 minutes to bring India back into the contest. Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen then outlasted Koko Watanabe, ranked 20th, 21-19, 22-20 and broke into a short jig as the win gave India a 2-1 lead.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, world no. 44, however, couldn’t seal the match, going down 17-21, 15-21 to scratch pair of Akira Koga and Kazuki Shibata as Japan clawed back.