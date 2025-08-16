Indian shooters eye better outing at Asian C'ship in Kazakhstan

NEW DELHI: Leading shooters, including double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Sift Kaur Samra, Arjun Babuta and Saurabh Chaudhary, will vie for continental honours when a record 182-member Indian contingent begins their campaign in the Asian Championships (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

India is fielding their biggest-ever contingent in the tournament, which will have competitions across senior, junior and youth categories. Medals will be up for grabs in 58 events -- 46 individual and 12 mixed team -- across various categories.

India had finished with 59 medals overall (21 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze), including 19 at the senior level at the last edition in Changwon.

Of the 19 medals, India had bagged six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals to finish third behind powerhouse China, who topped with 14 gold (total 33), and hosts South Korea, who bagged nine gold (total 24).

India's only individual gold came in 50m rifle 3-positions event, where Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar had a top-podium finish, while the other gold medals came in team and mixed team events, something the senior shooters would be aware of going into the competition.

Manu, following her grand success at the Paris Olympics where she won the women's 10m air pistol individual and mixed team bronze, would be keen to strike gold after returning with team silver in 25m pistol from the previous edition of the continental event.

In 25m rapid-fire pistol, Olympian Anish Bhanwala will lead the charge, while Manu will compete for medals in 10m air pistol and 25m pistol.

India will field five shooters each in each event in the senior category, with three vying for medals and the remaining two for ranking points.

While most Indians will be in the Olympic disciplines, several will also compete in non-Olympic events such as centre-fire, standard, free pistol, rifle prone and double trap.