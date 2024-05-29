Indian players to watch out for in T20 WC

NEW DELHI: The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29. The 'Men in Blue' will start their T20 World Cup voyage on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Meanwhile, the most-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. Before the start of the mega event, here are the Indian players to look at in the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut in 2007 against England, following that he appeared in 151 matches and 143 innings where he scored 3974 runs at a strike rate of 139.98. He will play a crucial role in the upcoming ICC tournament. Source: BCCI

Virat Kohli The India talisman batter played 117 T20I matches and 109 innings, where he scored 4037 at a strike rate of 138.19. Many cricket pundits questioned his T20 form, but the 35-year-old gave them a befitting reply with his performance in the IPL 2024. Source: ICC

Suryakumar Yadav The India batter Suryakumar Yadav scored 2141 runs from 30 matches and 57 innings at a strike rate of 171.55. He will add more strength to the 'Men in Blue' batting line up. Source: ICC

Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah is considered one of the best fast bowlers currently in the world, he will also lead the Indian bowling attack in the T20 World Cup. He picked up 74 wickets after playing 62 20-over matches and 61 innings. Source: ICC

Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav has played 35 T20I matches and 34 innings, where he picked up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 6.75. His spin technique will help in the US conditions. Source: BCCI



