Indian men's hockey team leaves for Australia for 5-match Test series

NEW DELHI: The Indian senior men’s hockey team is all set to embark on a significant journey as they left from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Monday night, heading towards Australia for a five-match Test series.

The five-match Test series will commence on April 6, followed by matches on April 7, 10, 12 and 13, offering fans an exciting display of hockey talent.

The tour to Australia presents a crucial opportunity for the Indian team to assess their preparedness, fine-tune their strategies, and identify areas for improvement ahead of the Paris Olympics. With tough competition ahead, the team is geared up to give their best and make every moment count on the field.

Having last showcased their prowess during the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience, clinching victory in three out of four matches in Bhubaneswar and maintaining an unbeaten streak in Rourkela (during regulation time).

This showcased their dominance and strength on the international stage, setting high expectations for their performance in the upcoming series against Australia.

Before leaving for Australia, captain Harmanpreet Singh stated, "As we embark on this crucial tour to Australia, we are filled with determination and excitement. The series presents an excellent opportunity for us to assess our strengths and areas for improvement ahead of the Paris Olympics. We are fully committed to giving our best on the field and making every moment count."

Meanwhile, vice captain Hardik Singh added, "This tour holds immense significance for us as we gear up to face tough opponents in Australia. We have been working hard as a team to refine our skills and strategies, and we are confident in our abilities. We are focused on putting up a strong performance and making our country proud."

India will take on Australia in the opening match of the series on April 6.