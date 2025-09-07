Indian men's hockey team beats South Korea 4-1 in Asia Cup final, qualifies for next year's WC

RAJGIR: Indian men's hockey team beat South Korea 4-1 in the final to lift the Asia Cup trophy and qualify for next year's World Cup, here on Sunday.

Dilpreet Singh (28th and 45th minutes) struck a brace while Sukhjeet Singh (1st minute) and Amit Rohidas (50th) were the other goal getters for India in the summit clash.

South Korea, who were defending the title they had won in 2022, scored their lone goal through Dain Son (51st minute).

India ended the tournament with an unbeaten record -- five wins and one draw. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side won all their three pool matches. In the Super 4s, they beat Malaysia and China 4-1 and 7-0 respectively after playing out a 2-2 draw against South Korea.

This is India's fourth Asia Cup title, having earlier won the tournament in 2003, 2007 and 2017. South Korea have won the tournament five times -- in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013 and 2022.

The next World Cup will be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14-30, 2026.