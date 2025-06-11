Indian junior women's team fights past Belgium 2-1
ANTWERP: Indian junior women’s hockey team edged out Belgium 2-1 to register their second successive win during the European tour here.
Lalthantluangi (35’) and Geeta Yadav (50’) scored for India after a goalless first-half at the Hockey Center of Excellence on Tuesday.
India scored the opening goal after Lalthantluangi successfully converted a penalty stroke.
In the last quarter, Van Hellemont (48’) scored the equaliser through a field goal.
However, two minutes later, Geeta replied with a field goal and grabbed the winner for India.
India then defended well to fend off the Belgian attacks in the final 10 minutes.
India had beaten Belgium 3-2 in the the first match, and the visitors will next play their European counterparts in the third and final match on June 12.