    Indian junior women's team fights past Belgium 2-1

    Indian junior women’s hockey team edged out Belgium 2-1 to register their second successive win during the European tour here.

    AuthorPTIPTI|11 Jun 2025 5:28 PM IST
    ANTWERP: Indian junior women’s hockey team edged out Belgium 2-1 to register their second successive win during the European tour here.

    Lalthantluangi (35’) and Geeta Yadav (50’) scored for India after a goalless first-half at the Hockey Center of Excellence on Tuesday.

    India scored the opening goal after Lalthantluangi successfully converted a penalty stroke.

    In the last quarter, Van Hellemont (48’) scored the equaliser through a field goal.

    However, two minutes later, Geeta replied with a field goal and grabbed the winner for India.

    India then defended well to fend off the Belgian attacks in the final 10 minutes.

    India had beaten Belgium 3-2 in the the first match, and the visitors will next play their European counterparts in the third and final match on June 12.

    PTI

