Indian Football season 2023-24 to kick off on June 1

NEW DELHI: The 2023-24 season of Indian Football is set to kick off from June 1, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF). The season will conclude on May 31, 2024.

The second window for registration of professional players will begin on January 1 and end on January 31, 2024. The two windows of registration are applicable to both men's and women's football, added the statement. The registration period for amateur players, on the other hand, will begin on June 1, 2023, and end on May 31, 2024, for both men and women footballers.

The same season dates are applicable for both Men's and Women's football. Professional clubs across the country can register their players across two windows, the first of which will begin on June 9 and terminate on August 31, 2023.



