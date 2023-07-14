India women’s team loses to B’desh in third T20I

MIRPUR: The India batters’ struggle against spin bowling continued as Bangladesh held its nerve to pull off a four-wicket consolation win in the third and final women’s T20I here on Thursday. India, which could make only 95 for eight off its stipulated overs in the second match, produced another underwhelming batting performance to end up with 102 for nine after inviting the home team to field first.

Leggie Rabeya Khan (3/16 off 4 overs) was the standout bowler for Bangladesh while off-spinner Sultana Khatun (2/17 off 4 overs) also impressed by removing both the India openers. It seemed like Bangladesh may come up with a self-destructive act for a second successive match, but managed to cross the line with 10 balls left in the bank. Opener Shamima Sultana (42 off 46 balls, 3 fours) held the innings together for the host, which lost the series 1-2. The three-match ODI assignment between the teams will begin on July 16 here.

India Women 102/9 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet 40, Rabeya 3/16, Sultana 2/17) lost to Bangladesh Women 103/6 in 18.2 overs (Shamima 42, Devika 2/16, Minnu 2/28)