India women to play Iran, Nepal in Shillong

SHILLONG: The Indian senior women's football team will play two international friendlies, against Iran and Nepal, in Shillong later this month during the FIFA match window.

Ranked 63rd in the world, India will take on 70th-ranked Iran on October 21 before taking on Nepal, ranked 89th, on October 27.

Iran will also take on Nepal on October 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

"The friendlies are part of India's preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026. The Blue Tigresses will regroup for the first FIFA window since sealing their historic qualification for the Women's Asian Cup in July, when they beat Thailand in Chiang Mai," said an AIFF release.

Iran has also qualified for the 12-team Women's Asian Cup, while Nepal narrowly missed out after losing to Uzbekistan on penalties.

This will be the second time Shillong will host the Indian women's team.

The venue had also hosted the Indian women's team during the 2016 South Asian Games, where the hosts clinched the gold medal, beating Nepal 4-0.

The capital of Meghalaya had also hosted the AFC Asian Cup men's qualifier against Bangladesh and an international friendly against the Maldives earlier this year.