India women lose 1–5 to clinical Belgium in Pro League

ANTWERP: The India women’s hockey team went down 1–5 against Belgium at the FIH Hockey Pro League on Saturday in Antwerp. In a thrilling contest that saw 17 penalty corners for Belgium, Deepika (6’) gave India the lead before goals from Hélène Brasseur (37’, 55’), Lucie Breyne (41’), Ambre Ballenghien (54’), and Charlotte Englebert (58’) sealed victory for the host. Notably all five of Belgium’s goals arose from penalty corners.

India endured a nervy start as Belgium came out pressing with intent, earning a penalty corner within the opening minute. The early scare was averted, and Savita soon followed up with a sharp save to keep the scoreboard untouched. An unforced error in India’s half gifted Belgium possession again, but Vaishnavi stepped up with a crucial interception to shut the door.

Sitting deep and absorbing waves of pressure, India waited patiently for its chance on the break. When it came, it made it count. Its first circle entry resulted in a penalty corner, and Deepika’s shot took a deflection off a Belgian defender before finding the back of the net to put India ahead.

As the second quarter unfolded, India did well in midfield to open up spaces despite the Belgian press. However, Belgium was in control of proceedings and found two more penalty corners, but India was up to the task. A skillful run from Navneet set up Salima Tete on the right flank, leading to two consecutive penalty corners. On the rebound, Navneet fired a thunderous shot inside the circle, but goalkeeper Elena Sotgiu made a good save. Minutes before half-time, Lisa Moors threatened to level the scores with a powerful strike from inside the circle, but India’s goalkeeper Bichu Devi kept it out.

Belgium entered the third quarter having made 10 circle entries to India’s four, maintaining steady pressure on the defence. It took five penalty corners before Hélène Brasseur finally converted to bring Belgium level. Two more penalty corners followed, and despite a series of sharp saves from Savita, Lucie Breyne struck from close range during yet another set-piece to give Belgium a 2–1 lead.

India laboured to find a way back, probing through the flanks in search of an opening in the final quarter, but the Belgian defence remained largely untroubled in the final third. The final ten minutes, however, were completely dominated by the host. In the 54th minute, Ambre Ballenghien effectively sealed the contest with a well-taken goal to make it 3–1. Five minutes later, Hélène Brasseur converted Belgium’s fourth penalty corner, stretching the lead further. Just before the end, Charlotte Englebert added her name to the scoresheet, calmly slotting home a penalty stroke in the 58th minute to complete a comprehensive 5–1 win for Belgium.

The Indian women’s team will take on Belgium again on Sunday.