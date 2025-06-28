India women eye positives with WC in mind

NOTTINGHAM: India women will be keen to internalise the conditions and character of venues in England ahead of next year’s World Cup here during the five-match T20I series against the host, beginning with the opening game on Saturday.

The ICC showpiece is almost a year away, but this series is a perfect stepping stone after its disappointing group stage exit from last year’s edition.

The rubber might also give the think-tank an inkling on the kind of players who could potentially make an impact here.

The return of explosive opener Shafali Verma apart, India has added some new names such as Kranti Goud, Sree Charani and Sayali Satghare into the squad.

Shafali, in all likelihood, will be paired with Smriti Mandhana at the pole position where Uma Chetry failed to impress as an opener in the few matches she played.

This is India’s first T20 assignment of the year, and the return of off-spin all-rounder Sneh Rana and fast bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur will be keenly watched.

Rana is coming back to the side since February 2023, and her confidence has been boosted by a fruitful outing in this year’s Women’s Premier League (WPL).