India wins three gold, two bronze

BANGKOK: India bagged three gold and two bronze medals on the second day of the Asian Athletics Championships – Thursday – with Jyothi Yarraji becoming the first from the country to secure top podium finish in women’s 100m hurdles in the continental showpiece.

The 23-year-old Jyothi opened India’s gold medal account in the championships as she clinched her maiden yellow metal in a major international event. Ajay Kumar Saroj won the men’s 1500m gold before Abdulla Aboobacker added another yellow metal for India by coming up trumps in the men’s triple jump event.

Quartermiler Aishwarya Mishra and Tejaswin Shankar secured a bronze each in women’s 400m and men’s decathlon respectively. In women’s 100m hurdles, Jyothi clocked 13.09 seconds to finish ahead of two Japanese runners, Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s), on a rain-drenched track at the Supachalasai Stadium.

In men’s 1500m, Saroj delivered a brilliantly executed performance as he came out of nowhere in the final bend to go past two opponents and win gold. He clocked 3:41.51, two-and-a-half seconds outside his personal best of 3:39.19. For Aboobacker, it was his season’s best effort of 16.92m that fetched him the gold medal.

While Aishwarya crossed the line in 53.07 seconds in the women’s 400m final, Tejaswin accumulated 7527 points from the 10 decathlon events that he competed over two days (Wednesday and Thursday).