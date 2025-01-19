India wins historic first-ever Kho Kho World Cup

NEW DELHI: In a spectacular display of speed, strategy, and skill, India etched its name in sporting history by clinching the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The Men in Blue dominated the final against Nepal with a commanding 54-36 victory, led by outstanding performances from captain Pratik Waikar and tournament standout Ramji Kashyap.

They joined the women’s team, which dominated Nepal in another excellent final, sealing victory with an emphatic score of 78-40.

Attacking first, an exceptional sky dive by Ramji Kashyap got Nepal’s Suraj Pujara. Suyash Gargate then touched Bharat Sahu to give India a great start with 10 points in just 4 minutes.

Sky dives were the name of the game for the Men in Blue, and this ensured a bright start for the side in Turn 1, preventing the Dream Run for their opponents. At the end of the turn, the scoreline was 26-0 in favor of the Indians — a perfect start for the side.

In Turn 2, Nepal was not able to match Team India’s levels but did prevent the side from going on a single Dream Run. Aditya Ganpule and skipper Pratik Waikar carried the team through this turn, and despite regular touches from the likes of Janak Chand and Suraj Pujara, the side carried a 26-18 lead into the second half of the clash.

India was in its stride in Turn 3, displaying unwavering confidence throughout. Captain Pratik Waikar shone on the mat with multiple sky dives, and with the support of Ramji Kashyap, another star of the tournament. Aditya Ganpule was also at his finest, and the team's collective effort took the score to 54-18 entering the final turn of the match — and the tournament.