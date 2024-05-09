India win toss, opt to bat in fifth T20I against Bangladesh

SYLHET: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the final T20I of the five-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

India will be looking to whitewash Bangladesh in the series. Bangladesh showed a fight throughout the four matches but failed to get across the finishing line in each game. They will be looking to avoid a 0-5 loss.

One of the major concerns for the hosts throughout the series has been their performance with the bat. Throughout the series, Bangladesh have not scored 120 even once. They will be looking for a much better performance with the bat in the final T20I of the game.

The series has been affected by rain in the first four matches. The fourth T20I was reduced to 14 overs as India emerged victorious by 56 runs through the DLS Method.

Bangladesh have dropped Murshida Khatun, Marufa Alter and Habiba Islam for Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni and Fariha Trishna.

India (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fariha Trisna.