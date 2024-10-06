India win toss, elect to bowl in first T20I vs Bangladesh

GWALIOR: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening T20I against Bangladesh here on Sunday.

Tilak Verma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh Sharma fail to find a place in the playing XI with Suryakumar going for the likes of pace bowler Mayank Yadav, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, hard-hitter Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar among others.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he is looking forward to some good performances from his new-look side in the opening T20I game after the visitors lost the two-Test series 0-2.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.