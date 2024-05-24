India vs Pakistan T20 WC: Ticket price touches Rs 16.5 lakh, sparks debate

CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming India vs Pakistan match of 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ticket sales have sparked widespread attention due to its price.

With prices ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs 8.25 lakh, the more affordable ticket options have quickly sold out.

In this situation, tickets labeled as part of the 'Diamond Club' are being sold for Rs 16.5 lakhs per ticket.

Former Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Lalit Modi, has condemned the pricing and accusing the organizers for prioritising money.

In his X handle (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that the World Cup is being held in the US not only to popularise cricket there and entertain the fans but also to make money through ticket sales.

He called out the ICC, labeling them as #intlcouncilofcrooks for their handling of ticket pricing.

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup and it will be held from June 1 to June 29 in West Indies and USA.

The India-Pakistan match, which is eagerly awaited by cricket fans all over the world, will be held in New York on June 9.