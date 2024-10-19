India vs New Zealand Day 4: NZ needs 106 runs' bad light stops play

BENGALURU: Indian batting unit couldn’t handle the second new ball pressure from the Kiwi pacers as they went from 408 for 3 to 462 all out within the span of 20 overs here at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Pacers William O’Rourke and Matt Henry picked up three wickets each in the second innings to send the Indian batting unit to yet another new-ball collapse after their counter attack in the first 80 overs.

Play has been suspended after four balls of first over due to bad light.