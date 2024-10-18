Begin typing your search...

    India vs New Zealand Day 3: Bumrah becomes highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2024

    This was his 39th wicket in the red-ball format this year and it took him 15 innings to get to this record.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Oct 2024 10:53 AM IST
    Team celebrating after Bumrah after picking the wicket  

    BENGALURU: Jasprit Bumrah became the highest wicket-taker in Tests for the 2024 calendar during day three of the first Test match against New Zealand on Friday.

    He reached the record by dismissing Tom Blundell (5), who tried to defend but the ball hit the top end of the bat and went straight to KL Rahul in second slip.

    This was his 39th wicket in the red-ball format this year and it took him 15 innings to get to this record. He is closely followed by R Ashwin who is just one wicket short.

