India vs New Zealand Day 1: Play called off without single ball being bowled

BENGALURU: The first match in the three-test series between India and New Zealand has been officially called off due to constant drizzles; its stop-start nature meant that there was no time for the ground to be ready here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite the inclement weather, fans came out in good numbers to witness the match, but to their disappointment, the play was called off without any cricketing action at around 2.30 pm.

The only time the fans got to cheer was in the morning when Virat Kohli and a few other batters came to the field from the dressing room to go to the indoor nets, and also when the covers came off for a brief period of time when rain resumed, after which the crowd dispersed.