India U17 eves up for challenge against Thailand in Asian Cup Qualifiers

BURIRAM: After losing to Korea 0-8 in their first encounter of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Indian U17 women's football team is ready for some creditable performances in the next two matches to turn the table and open up the opportunity for a berth in the next round.

The India U17 team are fully aware of the challenges ahead; they are pitted against hosts Thailand, the country known as the "Land of Smiles". The nickname is not merely a reflection of their cheerful culture, it also characterises their approach to sports – maintaining a positive attitude no matter the circumstances.

"We faced a challenging situation against Korea yesterday when we conceded our first goal, which led to some pressure on the players. We were unlucky to concede two penalty kicks. Korea Republic displayed exceptional passing quality, making it essential for us to regroup defensively. The Korean team demonstrated strong support in their passing game, and we acknowledge that we need to address these weaknesses," said head coach Priya PV.

"One of the major challenges we faced was the low fitness level of our players, exacerbated by the long journey and dehydration," she added.

The Young Tigresses are scheduled to take on Thailand on Thursday at the Buriram City Stadium. The match promises to be an exciting clash between two determined U17 teams, each striving to make their mark in the competition.

Thailand have been in impressive form recently, having secured commanding victories over Northern Mariana Islands (11-0) and Malaysia (11-0) in their Group A matches in Round 1 of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers. In their first Round 2 encounter on Tuesday, they defeated IR Iran 6-0.

The Indian Coach is aware of the strengths and weaknesses of the opponents and said: "Thailand being a talented team, excel in a come-back defence and counter-attack strategy. While our style is focused on attacking football, we will aim to initiate our play from the midfield. It's clear that Thailand boast of speedy players."

"In our last match, we struggled with numerous mis-passes, resulting in a lack of ball possession. We know about our strengths and weaknesses and we will work on that today," she said.

India will now focus on logging full points in the remaining matches and advancing in the competition. Putting past setbacks behind them, they are committed to their goal of qualification.

"As we look ahead, our focus should be on the next two matches. We must put the past behind us and concentrate on preparing to secure victories. “Our goal remains qualification. Dwelling on past setbacks won't help us achieve that objective. It's essential that we work hard, learn from our mistakes, and stay committed to our goal," the head coach concluded.