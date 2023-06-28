India to play Australia in its opener in Chennai

CHENNAI: Host India will begin its ODI World Cup campaign with a clash against five-time champion Australia at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium here on October 8. The teams last faced each other at the venue in a one-day match in March, when Australia comfortably defeated the Rohit Sharma-led side. The Chepauk stadium will host four other round-robin matches, including a day game between New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 14.

The 2015 and 2019 World Cup runner-up New Zealand (against Bangladesh and Afghanistan), Afghanistan (against New Zealand and Pakistan) and Pakistan (against Afghanistan and South Africa) will play two matches each at the venue while South Africa will also be in action.

Keeping in mind the monsoon rains in this part of the country in November, the organisers have scheduled all five matches in October. The MAC Stadium may have missed out on hosting a semi-final contest due to this reason.