India to meet Pakistan at Ahmedabad as per draft schedule

NEW DELHI: India will open its ODI World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Ahmedabad will host its much-anticipated match against arch-rival Pakistan a week later, according to BCCI’s draft schedule for the tournament.

“The BCCI shared the draft schedule with the ICC, which then sent it to the participating countries for feedback before a final schedule is put out early next week."

As per the initial draft, the tournament will begin on October 5 with reigning champion England taking on last edition’s runner-up side New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final on November 19.

The venues for the semifinals, which are likely to be played on November 15 and 16, are yet to be decided.

Host India, which last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home, will play its league phase matches across nine cities, including, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Pakistan, meanwhile, will play its league matches across five cities.

“Pakistan is slotted to meet the two teams progressing from the Qualifier on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad, and then Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12),” the report read.

Australia’s match against Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 29 and against England in Ahmedabad on November 4 are some of the other big fixtures.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament. Out of these, eight teams have already been decided, while two other teams will qualify via the qualifiers.