India to host World Pickleball Championship Series for the first time

MUMBAI: All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is set to host the prestigious World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series in India for the first time. The WPC Series, will take place from November 12-17 in Mumbai.

The WPC 2024 will bring together the best pickleball talent from around the globe, following the highly successful Vietnam and Bali legs of the championship, where the Indian teams secured gold, silver and bronze medals. Powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), the World Pickleball Championship Series, India, will witness participation of approximately 650 players from six to seven countries like Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland and Singapore amongst others.

Many international teams will compete in various categories, thus drawing attention from pickleball enthusiasts worldwide. Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, said "We are extremely proud to bring the World Pickleball Championship Series to India. This is not only a great opportunity for the Pickleball community to witness global talent on an Indian stage, but also a chance for us to promote the growth of the sport at all levels. We're excited to host this international level championship as well as players at our home turf, and hope to inspire people across generations and geographies to take up pickleball, both as a competitive career and a leisure activity. AIPA, along with its stakeholders, is dedicated to ensuring the success of the WPC Series in India," the AIPA said in a statement.

Jan Papi, Founder of Pickleball Global and WPC Series, expressed his enthusiasm said, "We are thrilled to see the World Pickleball Championship Series being held in India for the first time. India has incredible potential for the sport at all levels, and we're eager to collaborate with AIPA to further elevate the profile of Pickleball both in India and internationally. With AIPA's initiative to bring WPC to their home, I'm looking forward to experiencing the energy and passion that India brings to this prestigious global championship''.

Pickleball, which blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and India has seen an increasing number of enthusiasts embrace the game.

The WPC Series promises to serve as a turning point for the development of the sport in India & beyond. AIPA's aim is to popularize the sport in India and ensure grassroot development of the sport throughout the country. AIPA has already started its engagement & development programme by identifying talented players, and providing them with training in skills, diet, physical endurance, and mental conditioning, under the watchful eyes of specialists in respective fields. Under the leadership of the President Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, AIPA is trying to get the sport recognised by the Government and the Sports Authority of India.

Sunil Valavalkar brought the game to India in 2007 and All India Pickleball Association was formed as a not-for-profit organisation under Section 25 of the Companies Act and has been promoting the sport in India for the last 15 years. AIPA has been formally granted affiliation of the International Pickleball Federation (IPF), USA in the year 2015. It is also the founding member of Asia Federation of Pickleball, Singapore.